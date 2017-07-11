Inmate dies at Riverside jail

Connect on Linked in

RIVERSIDE – An inmate who died at the Robert Presley Detention Center was identified by the coroner’s office today as 47-year-old Angel Cortina of Tucson, Arizona.

Cortina suffered a medical emergency at the jail on Saturday, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Christian Dekker.

“Facility medical personnel responded and immediately began life-saving efforts,” Dekker said. “The male was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his condition and was pronounced deceased.”

Cortina’s death was under investigation, Dekker said.

“At this time, no foul play is suspected,” he said.