JURUPA VALLEY – A 40-acre brush fire that broke out in the Glen Avon area on the Fourth of July was 75 percent contained this afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

A barn-type structure was razed by the fire on Tuesday, but no evacuations were ordered, she said.

There was no word on what caused the fire or when it was expected to be fully contained.