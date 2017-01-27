Lawmakers react to governor’s State of State Address

RIVERSIDE – Gov. Jerry Brown’s State of the State Address Jan. 24, raised the prospect of “partisan fights” that could prove costly to California but also boasted a heartening message of standing up for all Californians “in the face of uncertainty,” Riverside County lawmakers said in reaction to the speech.

In his annual message, Brown touted lower unemployment, a smaller deficit, a higher minimum wage and expanded spending on education as successes over the last few years, but he also complained that “familiar signposts of our democracy – truth, civility, working together – have been obscured or swept aside.”

Brown took aim at President Donald Trump in asserting that he was prepared to “defend those laws” that he has signed in recent years bolstering protections for undocumented immigrants.

“We will defend everybody – every man, woman and child – who has come here for a better life,” Brown said.

Brown also stated his unswerving desire to retain the health care exchanges established under Obamacare and take on any efforts to undercut the state’s anti-global warming initiatives.

“Make no mistake: the future is uncertain and dangers abound,” Brown said. “Whether it’s the threat to our budget, or to undocumented Californians … this is a time which calls out for courage and for perseverance. I promise you both.”

Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, said he agreed in part with Brown’s theme of shelving party affiliation in preference to acting as “Californians first.”

“We owe it to our constituents and taxpayers in the state to work collaboratively and collegially with our federal partners to make sure our state receives its fair share of federal funding, but we need to closely examine how our valuable tax dollars are spent and make sure they aren’t being wasted on programs and services that aren’t absolutely essential,” Stone said.

Stone said he hoped Brown would lead the way “to find common ground and move forward” without veering onto a course of “petty partisan fights that continue to divide our state.”

Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Moreno Valley, applauded Brown for his “commitment to upholding California’s values and defending its people in the face of uncertainty.”

However, Medina, a former teacher, again questioned whether Brown was doing enough to promote “education and innovation that come from California’s higher education systems.”

“Recent reports from the U.S. Department of Education revealed that more students than previously thought have defaulted on or failed to pay back their college loans,” Medina said. “This means that too many young people are starting out with insurmountable debt and sub-optimal credit, which have long-term consequences.”

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, said she was pleased to hear Brown express a “newfound zeal for bipartisanship,” quoting a section of his address that underscored the fact that “Republicans represent real

Californians, too.”

“But his silence on a score of other issues was deafening,” Melendez said. “Talking about environmental and immigration issues feed the hungry liberal’s appetite, but what about California’s small-business owners and

working families living paycheck to paycheck?

“There was no mention of a plan to lift millions of people out of poverty or how to combat the rise in crime. These are problems that cannot be ignored.

“Mr. Governor, I accept your olive branch and what I took as an invitation to work together for the benefit of all Californians. My office is only two floors away from yours. I’m ready when you are.”