Man killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified

MORENO VALLEY – The coroner’s office today, Nov. 25, publicly released the

name of a man who was killed on Thanksgiving Day when his pickup truck went down the embankment of a freeway off-ramp in Moreno Valley.

The crash was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, on the Heacock Street off-ramp

from the eastbound Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ricardo Arce Fragoso, 39, of Moreno Valley was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Witnesses reported the truck took the off-ramp at a high rate of speed and flipped a couple of times, according to the CHP.