Marine arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting estranged wife

LAGUNA HILLS – Investigators today arrested a United States Marine on suspicion of fatally shooting his estranged wife in her Laguna Hills apartment.

Deputies conducting a welfare check at the apartment building in the 25000 block of Via Lomas about 2:30 p.m. Thursday found the 23-year-old woman dead, Jaimee Blashaw of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman’s name was being withheld today, pending notification of family.

“Jerel Boykins, a United States Marine, was detained by Marine Corps NCIS at Camp Pendleton a short time after deputies found the deceased,” Blashaw said. “He subsequently was arrested early (today) by Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators on suspicion of murder.”

Boykins, 26, of Laguna Hills, was booked into the Orange County Jail, and was being held on $1 million bail. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff’s department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.