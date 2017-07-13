MEAD VALLEY: Brush fire burns four acres

MEAD VALLEY – A fire that broke out today in Mead Valley charred about four acres and damaged several structures before it was partially contained.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 18600 block of Alexander Street, near Mack Street just west of the Perris city limits, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokeswoman said six engine crews and a truck company, numbering 30 personnel, were sent to the location and encountered flames behind a house.

The fire moved west, damaging two vacant outbuildings as crews got a line around the brusher, preventing it from reaching homes.

The blaze was expected to be fully contained by 5 p.m. There was no word on how it started.