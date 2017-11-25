Missing teen found

PERRIS – A 19-year-old autistic man who went missing in Perris was found safe Friday, Nov. 24, authorities said.

The mother of Dakarai Evans contacted police at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, to say he left their home in the 1100 block of Perrisito Street and she did not know where he went, according to Perris police Sgt. Rob Roggeveen.

“Dakarai has done this in the past and has been found at local businesses and/or walking around the neighborhood,” Roggeveen said.

At 6:47 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call for service in front of the Perris Station where the reporting party was with Evans, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Rob Roggeveen.

Deputies had Evans medically evaluated by fire personnel, who determined he was in good health, Roggeveen said.

Evans was released to his mother at the station, he said.