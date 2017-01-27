Missing woman possible victim of foul play

SAN JACINTO – A man whose remains were found on the Soboba Indian Reservation near San Jacinto was the victim of a homicide, and concerns were mounting today (Jan. 27) about the welfare of a woman with whom he was traveling, sheriff’s officials said.

The body of Kyle Nathan Cagey, 27, of Pala was discovered Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, in a riverbed east of Castille Canyon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Sgt. Walter Mendez said detectives had initiated a search for Cagey and 56-year-old Kathleen Ann Haney of Hemet a day earlier, after a car that the two had been using was found ablaze on the reservation.

Detectives have turned up no clues as to where Haney might be, classifying her as a “missing at-risk person,” Mendez said.

Haney is white, of average height, with brown hair and green eyes, according to information provided by sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Central

Homicide Unit at (951) 393-3529.

Related