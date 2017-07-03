MORENO VALLEY: Brush fire nears containment

MORENO VALLEY – An 11-acre brush fire that has burned for about five hours Sunday on the eastern outskirts of Moreno Valley was 80 percent contained, fire officials said.

About 70 firefighters were deployed at 1:04 p.m. to the area near Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, where the fire burned in medium fuels at a moderate rate, Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Two air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter assisted firefighters in extinguishing the flames, Hagemann said.

No structures were being threatened by the fire, she said.