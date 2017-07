MORENO VALLEY – A wildfire broke out today inside the Lake Perris State Recreation Area and spread across about 45 acres, with crews reporting 10 percent containment by late afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 3:14 p.m. near Via Del Lago, and was burning at a moderate rate of speed, though firefighters were able to stop its forward spread, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries or structures threatened.