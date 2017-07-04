MORENO VALLEY: Head-on crash kills two

MORENO VALLEY – Two people were killed and another injured as a result of a fiery head-on crash near Mystic Lake on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said today.

The crash happened at 11:32 p.m. Monday on Gilman Springs Road east of Bridge Street, according to the CHP.

One of the drivers, a 60-year-old Moreno Valley man heading westbound in a Chevrolet Corvette, took a curb at an “excessive speed” causing his car to drift into the opposite lane where it collided with an eastbound Buick Le Sabre driven by John McDaniel, 60, of Los Angeles, the CHP said.

“The Corvette immediately burst into flames,” Officer Darren Meyer said.

The two drivers and a 77-year-old Los Angeles man who was also riding in the Buick became trapped in the wreckage, Meyer said.

After first responders freed the men with the aid of a witness, McDaniel and his passenger were hospitalized, though the passenger died due to his injuries at 1:36 a.m. today, according to Meyer.

The driver of the Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP was investigating the crash, and did not rule out alcohol, drugs or reckless driving as a contributing factors, Meyer said.