MORENO VALLEY: Local resident, shot multiple times, succumbs to injuries

MORENO VALLEY — Officials are investigating after a Moreno Valley resident was fatally shot Tuesday, June 13. The deadly shooting happened in the area of Oliver Street and Cactus Avenue, west of Moreno Beach Drive and east of Nason Street, in Moreno Valley.

Sheriff’s officials later identified the victim as Pliant James McKinney Jr, 29, of Moreno Valley.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Moreno Valley Station responded to reports of a man down at 10:17 p.m., Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Buompensiero explained in a written press release after the deadly shooting.

When they arrived, deputies located a Black male adult on the sidewalk.

“The male sustained several gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Buompensierro.

Investigators from the Moreno Valley Station and Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Their investigation is ongoing.

No suspects have been arrested yet, according to Buompensierro.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Master Investigator Alfaro from the Central Homicide Unit at 760-393-3528. Callers can refer to incident file number MV171640500 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form.