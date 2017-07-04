MORENO VALLEY: Man shot dead in front of apartment complex; incident under investigation

MORENO VALLEY – Authorities today were investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Moreno Valley.

The man was gunned down in front of an apartment complex in the 23000 block of Hemlock Avenue at 2:35 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Wallace Clear.

Officers arrived within minutes and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, Clear said.

Officers began lifesaving procedures for the victim until paramedics arrived. He was transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Clear said.

There was no description of the shooter.