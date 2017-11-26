Mountain crash causes one fatality

MOUNTAIN CENTER – At least one person was found dead Saturday, Nov. 25, when officers found a vehicle at the bottom of a ravine beside a remote road in the San Jacinto State Park.

The vehicle was discovered at 2:19 p.m. on an ”unnamed dirt road” off Forest Route 6S16, about 6 miles south of Mountain Center, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Initial reports indicate that the vehicle drove up the road Friday night and fell several hundred feet down the ravine, landing on its side, the CHP said.

At least one person was killed in the crash and the coroner was en route to the scene.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.