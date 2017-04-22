NORCO: Motorists try in vain to save woman who jumped from overpass onto I-15 Freeway

NORCO – A reportedly depressed and suicidal woman jumped from an overpass onto the Interstate I-15 Freeway Tuesday, April 18. The tragic and deadly incident happened in the area of the Sixth Street overpass in Norco.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Norco Station and other emergency first responders rushed to the area about 12:48 p.m., “regarding numerous 911 calls reporting an adult female (who) was preparing to jump from the overpass,” Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Justin Rowan explained in a written press release after the fatal incident.

“Within a minute of the first 911 call, the female jumped off the overpass and fell to the freeway below,” said Rowan. “The female sustained serious injuries from the fall.”

Many horrified motorists who witnessed the woman’s deadly leap from the overpass immediately pulled over and stopped to render aid and comfort to the mortally injured victim.

After the woman jumped to her death, southbound traffic quickly backed up for several miles. Soon, northbound traffic began to back up as well – as curious motorists tried to see what all the police and fire activity was on the other side of the freeway.

American Medical Response medics transported the victim by ground ambulance to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, pending notification of the woman’s family.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident or who witnessed the fatal jump is encouraged to contact Deputy Faucher at the Norco Sheriff’s Station at (951) 270-5673. Callers can refer to incident file number G171080027 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.