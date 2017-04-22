PALM DESERT: Elderly woman found dead in spa, apparent drowning vctim

PALM DESERT – An elderly woman died after apparently drowning in a jacuzzi Saturday morning, April 22. The incident happened in the 500 block of Tomahawk Drive, within the Indian Ridge Country Club, in Palm Desert.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters and other emergency first responders rushed to the location about 9 a.m., after a 911 caller reported finding the victim inside a spa at the location. She was found unconscious and was not breathing.

When firefighters arrived, they determined the victim was deceased, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officers April Newman.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of her family.

Riverside County Sheriffs officials are investigating the cause of the victim’s death. Their investigation is active and ongoing.