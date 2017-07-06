PALM DESERT: Sheriff’s deputy to donate kidney to former deputy’s son

PALM DESERT – A Palm Desert sheriff’s deputy will donate a kidney to a former colleague’s 3-year-old son, a sheriff’s spokesman said today.

Former deputy Angelina Castleberry resigned from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to care for her son Matthew, who was diagnosed in utero with posterior urethral valves. The condition, a developmental abnormality in the urethra, has caused severe damage to the toddler’s bladder and kidneys, forced him to undergo numerous operations, and required him to be on dialysis since birth.

Deputy Alicia Lopez, who is assigned to the Palm Desert Station, came up as a donor match for Matthew after he became eligible for placement on a donor list. She will be donating a kidney to Matthew later this month, after surprising the family with her test results, according to the sheriff’s department.

The tot and his family will take a tour of the sheriff’s station on Tuesday to meet with Lopez and other deputies.