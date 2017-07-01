PALM DESERT: Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with burglaries

PALM DESERT – Two men suspected of committing a spate of burglaries in June were arrested after a month-long investigation and remained jailed today.

The first burglary occurred at 11 p.m. on June 10 in the 1000 block of Pinehurst Lane, said Sgt. Chris Willison of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Throughout the day, and into June 11, additional reports of burglaries in the immediate area were reported and investigated,” he said.

Investigators later identified two suspects, Jeremiah Jackson, 21, and Francisco Segovia, 18, both of Palm Desert.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Jackson at 1:32 p.m. and arrested Segovia about six hours later, according to inmate records. The records list Highway 111 in Palm Desert as the arresting location for both suspects.

During the arrests, deputies found items they believed were stolen during the string of burglaries, Willison said.

Jackson was booked into the Indio Larson Justice Center on suspicion of residential burglary and violation of probation. He remains there in lieu of $315,000 bail.

Segovia was booked into the Larry D Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of burglary. He remains there in lieu of $315,000.