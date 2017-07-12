PERRIS: Father, son seriously injured by suspect fleeing CHP

PERRIS – Three people, including a father and son, were seriously injured in a crash at a Perris intersection triggered by a suspect fleeing police at high speed, the California Highway Patrol reported today.

Antonio Duque, 23, of Perris was hospitalized in serious condition after he allegedly fled from CHP officers at speeds of more than 100 mph, than broadsided a vehicle occupied by 40-year-old Ruben Ballesteros of Hemet and his 17-year-old son, Ruben Ballesteros Jr.

The chase began at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Bridge Street and Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley, CHP Officer Darren Meyer said.

CHP officers tried to stop Duque after he was allegedly speeding at over 100 mph, but he took off southbound onto state Route 79, then west onto the Ramona Expressway headed into Perris, Meyer said.

As he allegedly sped along the Ramona Expressway, Duque’s Ford Crown Victoria entered the intersection at Lake Perris Drive just as the elder Ballesteros entered the intersection with his Chevrolet truck, which was also hauling a boat, Meyer said.

Duque’s car slammed into the driver’s side of Ballesteros’ truck, causing major injuries to all three victims, who were taken to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment.

The crash also led both vehicles to collide into two other cars stopped at the intersection. The drivers in those vehicles were uninjured, Meyer said.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing and according to Meyer, alcohol and drug impairment have not been ruled out as contributing factors.