PERRIS: Fire breaks out near shooting range

PERRIS – A fire that broke out today at an outdoor shooting range west of Perris charred 33 acres before crews got it partially contained.

The non-injury “Christmas Fire” was reported just before 1 p.m. at Christmas Tree Lane and Santa Rosa Mine Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No homes or other structures were threatened by the blaze, which may have been sparked by gunfire at the range, according to reports from the scene.

The wildfire’s forward rate of spread was stopped about 2:30 p.m., and by 4 p.m., it was 50 percent contained, according to the fire department.

About five dozen firefighters battled the flames with support from two air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter. Along with county fire crews, fire personnel from Corona, Murrieta and Riverside, as well as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, were deployed under a mutual aid pact.