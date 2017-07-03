PERRIS: Suspect in hit-and-run nabbed during “saturation patrol”

PERRIS – A suspected drunken driver involved in a hit-and-run crash was arrested in Perris during a saturation patrol, sheriff’s deputies said today.

The suspect, Ricardo Secundino, 21, of Perris, allegedly fled from the scene of a crash that occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday near the 3000 block of Perris Boulevard without exchanging information with the other involved party, Sgt. Jay Strang said.

Secundino was later spotted “driving at a high rate of speed with his headlights turned off’” and was stopped by deputies near the intersection of Nuevo and Old Nuevo roads, where deputies determined he was driving drunk and arrested him, according to Strang.

The increased enforcement, designed to nab suspected DUI offenders, took place from 9 p.m. Saturday and ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, Strang said.

During that period, 25 vehicles were stopped, 10 drivers were given sobriety checks and one person was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, the sergeant said.

Additionally, three drivers were cited for driving unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 10 drivers were cited for traffic violations and four vehicles were towed.