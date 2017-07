PERRIS – One person suffered major injuries when a vehicle crashed into and became stuck under a big rig in an unincorporated area near Perris, authorities said today.

It was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday on Highway 74 at Ethanac Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the patient from the vehicle for transport to a hospital, Newman said.