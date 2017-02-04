PERRIS: Pedestrian jumps in front of moving car

By on No Comment

PERRIS  – A pedestrian who apparently jumped in front of a moving vehicle was injured today, authorities said.
The incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Old Elsinore Road north of Amelia Road.
The pedestrian was struck by the right passenger side of a Ford Mustang and suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian, who was not identified, was hospitalized at Riverside County Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Mustang, identified only as a man in his 20s, declined medical treatment at the scene, according to the CHP.

PERRIS: Pedestrian jumps in front of moving car added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker