Police investigate possible murder suicide

MORENO VALLEY – Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a potential murder suicide Friday, Jan. 13, in Moreno Valley.

Deputies were called about 9 p.m. to a home in the 25900 block of Flint Drive regarding a homicide, said Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Vasquez.

Arriving deputies discovered two men dead at the scene.

Vasquez said investigators believe all involved parties are accounted for; they are not looking for any suspects nor do they believe there is any danger to the public.

Investigators were interviewing people who possibly witnessed the incident, Vasquez said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the men died or if there were any weapons recovered at the scene.