Prototypes for border wall being proposed

OTAY MESA – Prototypes of the border wall being proposed by President Donald Trump will be built in the Otay Mesa section of San Diego beginning in the summer, it was reported today. Out of the almost 450 designs that were submitted by companies last week, 20 will be selected, with their authors asked to provide a sample of their plans.
Prototypes of 30 feet long and up to 30 feet high will be built on a quarter-mile long strip of land about 120 feet from the Mexican border near the Otay Mesa border crossing. Winners will be selected around June 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection according to officials. While funding for the wall has not been secured, the winning bidder was expected to begin construction of the wall in San Diego, according to sources quoted by CNN.
With all the cuts this administration is making to poor and working class families we can afford a 20 BILLION DOLLAR wall?! One that won’t make the slightest dent in the illegal flow coming up here? Yeah, thats right, they can TUNNEL underneath, as they’ve been doing for years, coyotes can FLY them in, BOAT them in, you name it, and they’ll do it! This is a TOTAL WASTE of our tax money!! And Trump promised Mexico would pay for it, yeah right, and I’ve got a nice piece of swampland in Louisiana, perfect for building your dream house on!!
Illegal immigrants actually cost the us taxpayer around 113 billion per year…so if the wall cost 30 billion it will pay for itself in less than 3 months. This will not be just brick, mortor and steel, there will be multiple poces of electronic surveillance equipment used so tunneling will be very hard to do. As far as boating in and flying in that’s where the additional 5000 border patrol agents come in. BUT, the wall itself will be a huge deteriant for many illegals who can just walk in along miles of our border now.
Why can’t we go down instead of up?They completed an impenetrable ditch along the Belgian border during WW1 in just weeks. 500 miles! It would be much faster and less expensive. Also it would require heavy equipment and not the two hundred thousand skilled masons and tenders that will be required, and that we are trying to wall out, not in. So do we let them come across freely to work on our wall and then herd them out when it is almost finished? Look around people! Who do you think is doing all the masonry work at all the housing tracts, and most of the residential hardscaping? You could buy a lot of drones , speedboats, and helicopters for what this wall will cost!
