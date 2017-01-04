Public Safety Academy open to Riverside residents

RIVERSIDE – Residents who want a better understanding of police operations and how they can contribute to the safety of their neighborhoods are being encouraged to attend a “Citizen Academy” hosted by the Riverside Police Department.

The next academy is set for Feb. 16 and will require a once-a-week commitment through April 20.

According to RPD officials, the academy will include classes on neighborhood watch, traffic safety and how to report crimes. There will be no formal training in law enforcement techniques. However, attendees will come away with a thorough knowledge of “operational methods,” Riverside police Lt. Melissa Bartholomew said.

“It will provide insight as to how police personnel perform their duties,” she said.

Most classes will be held at the police department’s Magnolia Station, on the west end of the city.

Applications for admission to the academy are being accepted now. Bartholomew noted that applicants undergo an “informal background check” before acceptance.

Anyone interested can download an application at www.rpdonline.org, or contact program coordinator Jennie Paul for more information at (951) 826-5235.