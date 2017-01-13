Rain and snow continues throughout parts of Riverside County today

RIVERSIDE – Rain and snow falling in parts of Riverside County may continue throughout the day today and possibly extend into the weekend as the latest in a series of winter storms takes its time exiting the region.

Snow levels in the mountains fell to about 5,200 feet overnight and are expected to drop to around 5,000 feet during the afternoon but will rise to 5,500 feet overnight. Another inch or so could accumulate by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain showers are also likely to continue throughout the day, including in the Coachella Valley. By the end of the day, forecasters predicted the storm would have dropped .20 of an inch of rain in Palm Springs and Thermal; .76 in Riverside; .78 in Hemet; .83 in Lake Elsinore; .86 in Temecula; and 1.08 inches in Anza.

Rain may be possible again Saturday in the Riverside metro areas and the surrounding valleys, the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes Banning and Desert Hot Springs, although there’s only a 20 percent chance of measurable precipitation.

Little to no additional snow is expected to accumulate in the mountains over the weekend, and the snow level will hover around 6,500 feet. However, there will be a chance of rain showers Saturday, forecasters said.

High pressure will bring drier conditions early next week, according to the NWS.