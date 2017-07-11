Firefighters Rescue Injured Hiker on Rancho Mirage Trail

RANCHO MIRAGE – An injured hiker, who had to be rescued by firefighters about half a mile up a Rancho Mirage trail, was recovering today.

The unidentified woman “suffered a lower extremity injury while hiking,” said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

About a dozen firefighters located her just after 8:30 p.m. near where the Hopalong Cassidy and Herb Jeffries trails meet, in the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, and helped her down the mountain.

She was taken to a hospital via ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries, Newman said.