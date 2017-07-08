Record-breaking heat scorches Coachella Valley, other parts of Riverside County

PALM SPRINGS – People in Los Angeles may complain about record temperatures nudging triple digits this week, but that doesn’t come close to the record-melting misery of 122 degrees in Palm Springs.

That scorching-high Friday temperature shattered the previous record of 117 for July 7, which was set in 1976. But it just missed breaking the all-time record of 123 degrees.

But maybe the worst is over, with Palm Springs temperatures expected to go down all the way to about 118 over the weekend. Today’s forecast already shows a cooling trend, at 119 degrees.

Today’s highs will range from 105 to 112 degrees in Riverside and the surrounding valleys, 94 to 101 degrees in the mountains, 112 to 117 degrees in the San Gorgonio Pass zone and 113 to 118 degrees in the Coachella Valley.

A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in other parts of the Coachella Valley.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes Banning and Desert Hot Springs, and the valleys around Riverside will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. today.

A less severe heat advisory for the mountains will run concurrently.

Apart from Palm Springs, high temperatures on Friday featured other record breakers in the desert, including 121 degrees in Thermal, which broke a 1985 record of 118 degrees, while Indio reached 119 degrees, breaking the previous 1985 record of 117 degrees.

Cooler conditions are expected to prevail early next week, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms that will increase the risk of dry lightning may develop over the mountains, with the greatest potential Sunday.

The hot weather will raise the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat.

Forecasters advised residents to restrict strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities have also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.