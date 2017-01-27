Riverside area hotels and restaurants awarded Four-Diamonds by AAA

RIVERSIDE – Thirteen Riverside County hotels and six restaurants earned the AAA’s coveted Four-Diamond Rating, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced today.
No establishments in the county achieved the club’s prestigious Five-Diamond Rating.
To earn a Four-Diamond rating, hotels must be “refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail,” according to the Auto Club.
Riverside County establishments earning the Four-Diamond Rating were:
Hotels
Cabazon
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
Indian Wells
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Miramonte Resort & Spa
Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
La Quinta
La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Palm Desert
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Palm Springs
The Willows Historic
Palm Springs Inn
Rancho Mirage
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
Riverside
The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
Temecula
Pechanga Resort and Casino
Ponte Vineyard Inn
Restaurants
Cabazon
Cielo (Morongo Casino Resort & Spa)
Palm Springs
Europa Restaurant at the Villa Royale Inn
Le Vallauris
Rancho Mirage
Wally’s Desert Turtle
Riverside
Duane’s Prime Steaks & Seafood
Temecula
Great Oak Steakhouse (Pechanga Resort and Casino)