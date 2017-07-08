RIVERSIDE: Drug lab found in home

RIVERSIDE – A Fentanyl drug lab was found in a Riverside home today, prompting a hazmat team to remove the products.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. at 4410 Elmwood Court, according to Michael Staley of the Riverside Fire Department.

The department’s hazmat team was called to assist the representatives of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security in processing the drug lab, Staley said.

Hazmat team members had to wear totally encapsulated suits to assist with the removal of Fentanyl products within the home, Staley said.

Information about arrests or the case were not immediately available.