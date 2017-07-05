RIVERSIDE: “Eagle fire” at Lake Mathews reaches containment

RIVERSIDE – Firefighters today fully contained a 205-acre brush fire near Lake Mathews.

About 205 firefighters and four air tankers battled the blaze, dubbed the “Eagle Fire,” overnight and had it 90 percent contained this morning and fully surrounded by 2 p.m.

An investigation was underway into what sparked the non-injury blaze, which was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Tin Mine Road and La Sierra Avenue and did not threaten any structures, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was earlier reported to have blackened as many as 390 acres, but the figure was downgraded to 205 acres following more detailed mapping of the burn area, Hagemann said.

Aerial firefighting efforts were disrupted for about 10 minutes when a privately operated drone was flown over the fire area, causing safety concerns, according to a RCFD statement. A second drone was also spotted in the area after firefighting aircraft had returned to base, prompting the RCFD to remind the public to avoid flying drones in areas where low-flying firefighting aircraft are working.