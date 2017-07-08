RIVERSIDE: Early-morning crash leads to at least one fatality

RIVERSIDE – At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision today on a Riverside freeway.

The crash was reported at 2:32 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway at Adams Street, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At least three vehicles were involved, according to reports from the scene.

One fatality was reported but it wasn’t clear whether the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.

Information about additional patients was not available.

All eastbound traffic was being diverted at Van Buren Boulevard.