RIVERSIDE: Firefighters halt spread of Wednesday night fire

RIVERSIDE – A vegetation fire at Sycamore Canyon Park scorched about five acres and prompted evacuations, authorities said Thursday.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which was reported at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday and prompted six engine companies to respond, according to Tony Perna of the Riverside Fire Department.

The fire was a threat to several homes in the 5700 block of Perthshire Place and those residents were evacuated during the firefight, Perna said.

The fire was contained in an hour and residents were allowed to return to their homes, Perna said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.