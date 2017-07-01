RIVERSIDE: Gas prices remain unchanged

RIVERSIDE – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire remained unchanged today at $2.878, its lowest amount since Feb. 10.

The average price in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has dropped 28 of the past 30 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.1 cents less than one week ago, 17.1 cents lower than one month ago and 7.6 cents below what it was one year ago, but 12 cents more than on Jan. 1.

Southern California gas prices are at their lowest pre-Independence Day levels since 2005 in most areas, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.