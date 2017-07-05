RIVERSIDE: Lake Mathews fire close to containment

RIVERSIDE – Firefighters today were close to completely containing a 390-acre brushfire near Lake Mathews.

About 205 firefighters and four air tankers battled the blaze overnight and had it 90 percent contained this morning, with full containment expected by noon.

There was no word on what sparked the non-injury blaze, which was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Tin Mine Road and La Sierra Avenue and was not threatening any structures, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Cajalco Road remained closed between El Sobrante and La Sierra and Temescal and La Sierra.

Aerial firefighting efforts were disrupted for about 10 minutes when a privately operated drone was flown over the fire area, causing safety concerns, according to a RCFD statement. A second drone was also spotted in the area after firefighting aircraft had returned to base, prompting the RCFD to remind the public to avoid flying drones in areas where low-flying firefighting aircraft are working.