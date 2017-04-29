RIVERSIDE: Man, 20, killed while trying to cross busy road ID’d

RIVERSIDE – Officials have identified a man who as killed while crossing a Riverside street Wednesday afternoon, April 26. The fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard west of Douglass Avenue. According to officials, the victim was not inside a marked cross walk when he was struck while crossing the street.

Riverside County Coroner officials later identified the victim as Corion Green, 20, of Riverside. According to officials, Green died at Riverside Community Hospital about 4:37 p.m., just over thirty minutes after he was struck.

Riverside Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene of the accident about 4:05 p.m., when the City of Riverside’s Emergency Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls from witnesses reporting the major-injury traffic collision.

When emergency first responders arrived at the scene, they located Green in the roadway. He was “suffering from major injures,” Riverside PD Traffic Bureau Sergeant Erich Feimer explained in a written press release after the accident.

Firefighter/paramedics immediately began life-saving efforts before American Medical Response medics transported the victim to Riverside Community Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Despite their best efforts, medical personnel were unable to save Green’s life. He succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead by emergency room staff.

The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the accident and assumed the investigation. The driver of the vehicle that struck Green was reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Based on their initial investigation and statements from witnesses at the scene, officers determined Green was fatally struck while he attempted to cross Martin Luther King Boulevard.

“(Green)…exited a driveway on the south side of Martin Luther King Boulevard, crossing the street outside of the marked crosswalk,” said Feimer.

The driver of a black 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo, who was only identified as a 43-year-old Murrieta resident, “attempted to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to and struck him,” Feimer stated.

The car was traveling westbound in the number one lane near the middle of the street when it struck Green.

Officials are still investigating the fatal accident.

Anyone with information regarding this collision or who witnessed the deadly incident is urged to contact Riverside Police Traffic Detective G. Matthews at (951) 826-8724 or by email. Callers can refer to incident file number #P17-073-955 and can remain anonymous.