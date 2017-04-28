RIVERSIDE: Man fatally shot near Riverside’s Downtown Entertainment District

RIVERSIDE – Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot near the City of Riverside’s Downtown Entertainment District Thursday, April 27. The fatal, early-morning shooting happened less than one-quarter mile from the Riverside Convention Center, on the 3300 block of Fourth Street near Lime Street.

The victim, who died at the scene, has not yet been identified, pending notification of the man’s family and further investigation.

Riverside Police and Fire officials responded to the area after “several residents in the immediate area” called 911 to report “multiple gun shots being heard,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback explained in a written press release after the deadly incident.

When emergency first responders arrived at the location “they located an adult male who was suffering from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound,” said Railsback.

Firefighter/paramedics immediately began providing life-saving measures and attempted to revive the victim; however the man succumbed to his injuries and he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

“Members of the Riverside Fire Department, along with (AMR) emergency medical technicians, were unable to resuscitate the man due to his injuries,” Railsback explained.

Witnesses at the scene later said the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

One witness, who declined to be identified out of fear for her own safety, said she was inside a nearby residence when she heard “a bunch of loud pops.” When she went outside to check the area, she saw what appeared to be a person lying on the sidewalk.

“The man wasn’t moving at all,” the witness said. “At that point, I immediately locked my doors and called police, who arrived within minutes.”

“After that, it was like there were police and detectives everywhere,” the witness, who said she had already provided a statement to police, said.

Detectives from the department’s Robbery – Homicide Unit and Gang Intelligence Unit responded to the location and assumed the investigation. They were assisted by Riverside County Coroner officials, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and evidence technicians from the department’s Forensic Unit.

After interviewing witnesses from the scene, police later reportedly said they believe a suspect got out of a vehicle and fired numerous rounds before getting back into their vehicle and speeding away.

While officials investigated the deadly shooting, they temporarily closed Lime Street between Fifth and Third Streets in both directions. They also had closed down Fourth Street from Lime to Mulberry Streets.

The circumstances that led to the fatal shooting remain unknown and the investigation into the fatal incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the deadly shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Jim Brandt at (951) 353-7137 or Detective Mike Medici at (951) 353-7104.