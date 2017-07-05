RIVERSIDE: Man threatens to jump from overpass, shuts down 91 freeway

RIVERSIDE – A man who threatened to jump from a 91 Freeway overpass fence, forcing the shutdown of the freeway in both directions for several hours, was undergoing a hospital evaluation today.

Officers were dispatched at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday to the La Sierra overpass, where they found the man “holding onto the fence threatening to jump,” according to a Riverside Police Department statement.

A police negotiation team talked to the man, whose name was withheld, until he agreed to climb back over the fence and was taken into custody, police said.