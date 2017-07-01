RIVERSIDE: Oil fire causes weekend closure of McDonald’s restaurant

RIVERSIDE – A McDonald’s restaurant in Riverside was closed for the weekend today after cooking oil ignited in one of the fryers, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant in the 10000 block of Magnolia Avenue, said Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie.

First arriving firefighters saw moderate smoke coming from the interior of the building, DeLaurie said.

Everyone inside the restaurant when the fire was noticed got out and there were no injuries, DeLaurie said.

The flames were out at 5:48 p.m., he said.

“The restaurant’s built-in extinguishing system prevented the fire from extending throughout the restaurant,” DeLaurie said.

The McDonald’s needed clean-up and repair and was expected to reopen Monday, he said.