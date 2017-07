Connect on Linked in

RIVERSIDE – A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in the unincorporated Rubidoux area near Riverside, authorities said today.

It was reported about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rubidoux and Mission boulevards, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Hagemann said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating, she said.