RIVERSIDE: Registration still open for ‘Critter Kiddz Camp’

RIVERSIDE- Spots were still open today for an animal-related education camp for children put on by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The Critter Kiddz Camp runs for two weeks and will give youngsters an opportunity to learn about the habits of various animals and how to treat them humanely, said John Welsh of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The camp is designed for children 6 to 13 years old. Week one will be themed “Behind the Scenes” and runs from July 17-21. Week two, “Animal Detectives,” will run from July 24-28.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter at 6851 Van Buren Blvd. in Jurupa Valley.

The cost to attend both weeks is $175. For one week, it’s $100. Parents will receive a $25 discount when signing up a second child.

Proceeds will benefit the animal services’ nonprofit ASK Foundation, which provides assistance to all of the agencies’ shelters.

The sign-up sheet can be found at https://www.rcdas.org/index.php/component/k2/item/50-critter-kiddz-camp.