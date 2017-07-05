RIVERSIDE: Restaurant employee who sexually assaulted child sentenced to 15 years

RIVERSIDE – A man who sexually assaulted a young girl in a bathroom stall at the Riverside restaurant where he worked as a cook is slated to be sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison.

Avimael Lopez, 35, last month admitted one count of forced oral copulation of a child under 10 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a related charge of lewd acts on a minor.

Superior Court Judge David Gunn is expected to certify the terms of the plea deal and impose the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

Lopez is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside. The defendant was arrested in June 2016 after he was caught in the act of molesting the victim, identified in court documents only as Jane Doe.

According to Riverside police, the girl was with her mother at Punjab Palace in the 1700 block of University Avenue, just off of Chicago Avenue, and went into the women’s restroom alone in the early afternoon of June 6. Lopez followed the child into a stall and sexually assaulted her, police alleged.

When the girl failed to emerge after a few minutes, her mother went to check on her and encountered Lopez committing the assault, prompting the woman to call 911, according to investigators.

Detectives from the police department’s Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit were sent to the location and interviewed all parties, after which the defendant was jailed.

According to U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, Lopez is a Mexican national who was deported back to his homeland in 2010. It’s unclear when he re-entered the U.S. illegally.

ICE has an active detainer on the defendant, who will be taken into federal custody and subject to deportation proceedings after he completes his prison term.