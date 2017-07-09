RIVERSIDE: Sheriff’s officials investigating in-custody death

RIVERSIDE — Riverside County Sheriff’s officials confirmed they are investigating an in-custody death that happened at the Robert Presley Detention Center Saturday, July 8.

The person who died has only been identified as “a 47-year-old male inmate,” Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Christian Dekker explained in a written press release after the incident. The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The inmate “suffered a life-threatening medical emergency,” Dekker explained. “Facility medical personnel responded and immediately began life saving efforts.”

The inmate was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, “where he succumbed to his condition and was pronounced deceased,” said Dekker. “At this time, no foul play is suspected.”

Investigators from the Jurupa Valley Station’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation into the inmate’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Fransik at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at (951) 955-2600. Callers can refer to incident file number RC171890002 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.