RIVERSIDE: Suspicious package investigation forces closure of bank, nearby streets

RIVERSIDE — Police officials and bomb squad members were called out to investigate after a suspicious package was left near a bank drive-thru ATM Thursday, July 6. The suspicious package was left at the Bank of America in the 6300 block of Magnolia Avenue in Riverside.

Officials were notified about the package at 1:20 p.m., when a bank official called 911 to report the box. The caller told police dispatchers that the occupant of a black SUV “suspiciously placed a large cardboard box in the drive-thru ATM lane at the bank and quickly left,” Riverside Police Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback explained in a written press release after the incident and hours-long investigation.

When officers arrived “they located an approximate 2-foot size cardboard box on the south side of the bank,” said Railsback. Officials cordoned off and closed several nearby streets, including Magnolia Avenue.

Detectives from the department’s Technical Services Unit (Bomb Squad) were called out to assist with determining if the package posed any danger to the public.

TSU members brought out two robots and other specialized equipment to safely approach and inspect the package, which they determined was empty and posed no danger.

Streets that had been cordoned off and closed were reopened about 4 p.m.

Detectives are planning on conducting a follow-up investigation to determine if the box was left with the intention of causing panic.

There were no reported injuries related to the incident.

The Bank of America was reopened to customers this morning.