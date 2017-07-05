RIVERSIDE: Three arrested for stealing gun safe

RIVERSIDE – Two ex-cons and another man, who allegedly stole a large safe containing guns and used a blowtorch to cut it open, were in custody today, Riverside police reported.

Police responded to a call that suspects were pulling handguns out of the safe in a side yard of a home in the 4000 block of Sequoia Street at around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Dan Hoxmeier.

As officers pulled up to the residence, a vehicle drove past them with one of the suspects in the passenger seat, Hoxmeier said. When officers pulled over the vehicle, they found a handgun in the suspect’s pocket, as well as a grenade and nine additional firearms in the trunk, he said.

Police later determined that the grenade was inert and did not pose a danger.

Officers searched the residence and found six more handguns in a backpack that had been hidden in a trash can and a locked gun safe.

“The safes, handguns and other stolen property found on scene were determined to have been taken during a residential burglary that occurred hours earlier in 4300 block of Tyler Street,” Hoxmeier said.

Police arrested Carlos Romero, 30, and Jesus Dominguez, 45, who are both transients, as well as Christian Ruffin, 26, of Riverside.

Romero and Dominguez were both booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime and being a felon in possession of a handgun. Dominguez was additionally booked on suspicion of parole violation.

Ruffin was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.