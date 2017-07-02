RIVERSIDE: Train crashes into car, one injured

RIVERSIDE – A BNSF freight train crashed into a car today, causing injuries to the car’s driver.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Center Street and Transit Avenue, in the unincorporated community of Highland, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the car went around the crossing gates and that the driver later made a statement to authorities, saying he was going to kill himself.

It was unclear how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and no one was injured on the train, Hagemann said.

BNSF suspended train traffic in the area to allow law enforcement officials to investigate the crash.