RIVERSIDE: Walmart altercation leads to store’s evacuation

RIVERSIDE – A Riverside Walmart was closed for about 50 minutes and about 200 shoppers were evacuated after an altercation between shoppers led to the discharge of pepper spray, authorities said today.

It happened about 9:10 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart at 5200 Van Buren Blvd., said Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst.

“Firefighters arrived to find four shoppers with complaints,” Vanderhorst said. They declined treatment. Another person was evaluated at the scene and released.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene and the area of the discharge was isolated then cleaned, he said.

Police investigated the altercation, Vanderhorst said.