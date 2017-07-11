RIVERSIDE: Woman, 19, leads police on pursuit from Riverside to Norco

RIVERSIDE — A woman in a stolen car was arrested after she led led Riverside police officers on a dangerous, high-speed pursuit Monday night, July 10. The pursuit eventually left the City of Riverside and ended in Norco when officers used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) to disable the vehicle.





At the end of the pursuit, officials arrested Nichole Ann Nozzolillo, 19, of Riverside. She was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of recklessly evading police, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.

The incident began at 10:14 p.m., when officers in the area of Diana and La Sierra Avenues located a stolen vehicle parked at a Motel 6.

When the vehicle left the parking lot, the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it sped away and officers initiated a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, Nozolillo drive in an extremely reckless manner, without regard for the safety of other citizens or pursuing officers. Several officers responded to provide assistance, including the department’s Air Support Unit in “Air-1”.

The pursuit traveled through several city streets and reached a high rate of speed until the pursuit left Riverside and headed into Norco.

The pursuit ended in the area of 5th Street and Horseless Carriage in the City of Norco after pursuing officers used the PIT maneuver to cause the fleeing vehicle to spin out and stall.

After her her stolen vehicle was disabled, Nozolillo was apprehended without further incident.

There were no reported injuries to citizens or officers during the incident.