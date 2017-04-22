WOODCREST: Man critically injured after catching fire, burned across 100% of his body

WOODCREST – Details are still emerging after a man was critically injured when he reportedly caught fire in a backyard Friday, April 21. The fire was reported on the 14000 block of Martin Place, west of Van Buren Boulevard, in Woodcrest.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported by American Medical Response ground ambulance to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the residence about 4:46 p.m., after Riverside County emergency dispatchers received “reports of an adult male on fire, in the backyard of a residence,” Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer April Newman explained in a written incident report after the fire.

Nine firefighters from two engine companies responded to the reported burn-related emergency, according to Newman. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.

Officials have not released any details about how the fire started or how the victim came to catch fire.

Riverside County Sheriffs officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Their investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.